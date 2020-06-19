Friends and family remember Mageela Matthews, who died in Flint crash

(6/19/2020) - Loved ones gathered at the corner of Dort Highway and Court Street in Flint on Thursday evening to remember a life taken from them too soon.

Friends and family gathered at Dort Highway and Court Street in Flint to remember the life of Mageela Matthews, who died in a crash there earlier this week.

Mageela Matthews, 41, was killed earlier this week in a car crash at that very spot. Police say she was a passenger in a Dodge Charger that drove off the side of Dort Highway, hit a building and flipped onto its side.

RELATED: 41-year-old woman dies after Dodge Charger hits building, flips on Dort Highway

Matthews' family says the accident was not her fault and she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. At Thursday's candlelight vigil her family remembered her many wonderful qualities, including her sense of humor.

"Just going to miss her smile because she's very lighthearted," said Matthews' aunt, Melinda Ampy. "She was goofy. We called her because she'd make you laugh and make you happy if you were down."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Matthews' funeral expenses. Police were still investigating the crash Thursday.

"If anybody saw anything more than what was already said, come forward because she didn't deserve to die like that," said Minna Matthews, who is Mageela's sister.