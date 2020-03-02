Friends remember Old Newsboys’ Chris Hamilton as champion for Genesee County kids

(3/2/2020) - "You know, that's gonna be some big shoes to fill for the Old Newsboys. I said my belief is they don't make those shoes no more," Steve Dawes, the UAW Region 1D Director, said.

Dawes met Chris Hamilton more than 30 years ago, working at AC Spark Plug.

The two continued to work closely over the years in their new positions -- Dawes with the UAW and Hamilton with the Old Newsboys of Flint.

"He was honest, fair and had the most dignity of a lot of people I've ever met. He was one of the top," Dawes said.

He was shocked to learn of his friend's death, but is grateful he's no longer suffering.

"And where he's at - I know where he's at. He's probably up there selling them balls for Christmas trees right now to take care of some kids," Dawes smiled.

That was Hamilton's passion -- making sure every Genesee County kid had presents to open on Christmas morning.

He raised money throughout the year at multiple events; the most well-known fundraiser was the paper sales.

"He was this area's Santa Claus, you know, he was doing a job that not a lot of people can do because - or are willing to do, you know," Hamilton's friend, Enosh Fee said. "He really wanted to make a difference in the lives of kids and so he sacrificed a lot himself."

35 years ago, Fee received an E.T. toy on Christmas morning. He was just 8-years-old and had just moved in with his Grandma.

"It's not always about what you have and what, you know, you get; but you know, it's about the heart behind it," Fee added.

The life-changing gesture has inspired him years later to hold a benefit concert for the non-profit. In the last 6 years, he believes they've raised close to $7,000.

Just a few weeks ago was the last time Fee saw his friend Chris Hamilton as he handed him the latest check.

"We just talked about how, you know, he said I'm gonna be at you know, the 7th annual concert. And, I - it's, it's gonna be difficult this year that he won't be, but he will be. He'll be there in spirit. I know," Fee said.

Fee added that he hopes Hamilton's example continues to inspire others to fill the void created with his death.

