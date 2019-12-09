FLINT (WJRT) -- (12/9/2019) -- During the ABC12 Days of Giving, we are sharing the dreams of homeless children in our community and helping them believe anything is possible.
It's hard for most of us to talk about and even imagine.
But one local police officer involved in the movement -- knows their struggles first hand.
And she's making sure they know, even during the toughest times, breaking the cycle *is* possible...
From living on the streets to protecting them - cop shares story
FLINT (WJRT) -- (12/9/2019) -- During the ABC12 Days of Giving, we are sharing the dreams of homeless children in our community and helping them believe anything is possible.