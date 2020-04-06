Frustration builds for Mid-Michigan workers attempting to file for unemployment

(04/06/2020)- More people in Michigan have filed for unemployment in past two weeks than all of last year.

Shante Nichols is not one of them. But not for lacking of trying.

"I've set my alarm clock, gotten up at 3 in the morning to try to do it online and nothing has ever been successful." said healthcare worker, Shante Nichols.

Nichols was laid off from her job at an urgent care in Swartz Creek.

She estimates she's called the unemployement hotline 5-thousand times since she started March 24th.

"I know the other day, when I actually got through, I had called 1179 times. And after 4 hours of on hold, I got hung up on," said Nichols.

"I just can't get anywhere because when I go to the unemployment website, all it tells me is the information that the governor released, but there is no place for me to file or anything," said small busines owner, Bradley Burger.

Bradley Burger shares her frustration.

As small business owner, he did not qualify for unmployment benefits until last week, when Governor Whitmer announced an agreement between the state and the U.S. Labor department to expand benefits to self-employed workers.

Good news for Burger- if and when he is finally able to file.

"I'm more stressed than frustrated because my bills are still coming in. My equipment, my inventory. My everything. my insurance and I haven't been able to work the last two weeks, and I'm very frustrated," Burger said

After missing 2 paychecks Nichols says she is being called back to work on April 20th.

"So that I can relieve the next person to go out. But if I need to go out again, I can't claim unemployment," Nichols said.

