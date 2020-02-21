Full campground shows rising popularity of winter camping in Mid-Michigan

(2/21/2020) - The "Campground Full" sign is a common sight in the summer at North Higgins Lake State Park.

But the entire Roscommon County campground booked in mid-February? It's actually happening this weekend, as the park has no open campsites left.

Mid-winter camping has become more popular over the past several years. This the first time campers have packed North Higgins Lake State Park in the winter since it began offering winter camping in 2006-2007.

After a clear and sunny Friday, campers will be treated to a mid-winter heat wave of sorts this weekend with high temperatures in the mid-40s on Saturday and near 50 on Sunday.