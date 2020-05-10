Fundraiser for Flint security guard who was shot to death reaches $393,000

(5-10-20) - A fundraiser for a security guard who was shot to death in Flint has reached more than $393,000.

As of this writing, a GoFundMe page for Calvin 'Duper' Munerlyn had donations from more than 360 people. The original goal was to raise $10,000 to help the family. The updated total could be seen here on the GoFundme website.

Police said 43-year-old Munerlyn was working at a Family Dollar store on East Fifth Avenue on May 1 when he was shot after telling a customer they needed to wear a face mask. The face-covering was required by the state and was a Family Dollar store policy in the pandemic.

Munerlyn was a devoted dad and beloved husband. Mayor Sheldon Neeley awarded his daughter her high school diploma last Thursday. It was Cayetta Munerlyn's 18th birthday as she graduated with a 4.0 grade point average from Madison Academy.

Neeley gave the Munerlyn family a Key to the City in Calvin's name along with a flag that flew over the Michigan Capitol in Lansing.

The man accused of killing Munerlyn, Ramonyea Bishop, went before a judge Saturday via Zoom. The 23-year-old is facing first-degree murder and felony firearm charges.

A judge denied bond.

Prosecutors also charged his stepfather, 44-year-old Larry Teague, in Munerlyn's death. Investigators said the two men were on the run for a week before being arrested. Prosecutors said Bishop was arrested in Bay City, and Teague was arrested in Houston, Texas with two people who helped him escape.

Bishop's sister and mother were also in jail in connection to Munerlyn's death. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Brya Bishop helped the two men get out of town. They accused 45-year-old Sharmel Teague of 1st-degree premeditated murder in Munerlyn's death.