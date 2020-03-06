Funeral and vigil this weekend for Old Newsboys Executive Director Chris Hamilton

(3/6/20) - Mid-Michigan was invited to say goodbye to a man who was a passionate advocate for children.

The first of two visitations was planned for Friday for Chris Hamilton. The executive director of Old Newsboys of Flint died last Sunday.

Hamilton ran the nonprofit that gives Christmas toys and clothes to thousands of Genesee County children each year.

Friday's visitation was scheduled to go from 2 to 8 p.m. at Sharp Funeral Home on Miller Road in Swartz Creek. Another visitation was scheduled there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Then on Sunday, a candlelight vigil was scheduled to honor Hamilton. It will take place at 6 p.m. at the Old Newsboys of Flint warehouse on Taylor Drive in Flint.

