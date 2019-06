Funeral arrangements announced for former Genesee County judge

(6/27/2019) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Genesee County Judge Tracy Collier-Nix.

Public viewing for Collier-Nix will be Friday, July 5th from noon until 6 p.m at the Family Worship Center Church in Flint.

Her funeral is set for Saturday, July 6 at 11 a.m at the church.

According to her obituary, the former judge passed earlier this week at her home.

Collier-Nix grew up in Flint, graduating from Flint Northern High School, the University of Michigan, and Wayne State University Law School.

She was 68-years-old.