Funeral homes dealing with 'challenging' times during coronavirus pandemic

(5/8/2020) - Since the coronavirus pandemic began, more than 4,000 Michiganders have died from the illness.

The rapid rise in deaths has overwhelmed funeral homes across the state. Now, the Governor's office has put measures in place to help alleviate the pressure.

The Governor's order gives funeral homes and hospitals just 24 hours to let someone's loved ones know they've passed.

From there, the family has 48 hours to make funeral arrangements. If they fail to do so, they lose the right to hold a funeral.

“Just know that we're here for you and we'll do everything we can to try to make this as easy as possible, during such a difficult time,” explained Codie Lamb-Gilliam, a funeral director at Swartz Funeral Home in Mundy Township.

She used the word 'challenging' to describe these last few months.

“So many people haven't seen their loved ones in weeks or months. Those that have, they're still wanting to have services; and, we're just very limited at what we're able to provide to the families and you know numbers of people,” she said.

And, Lamb-Gilliam understands what they're going through, having lost two family members in the last month.

“It makes it very difficult to go through the grieving process and have, for lack of better terms, closure,” she explained.

Lamb-Gilliam and her coworkers have handled over 200 funerals since the pandemic began. Not all of those were COVID-19 deaths. But she said, when they are, there's a special protocol in place.

“As far as preparation and that, you know, we do have gowns, gloves, masks. We have all of the PPE equipment necessary to protect ourselves, you know. It's about protecting ourselves, but as well as our staff and families when we go home at night,” she said.

She added the new order will be helpful for larger cities dealing with an influx of unclaimed bodies because sometimes paying for the service is an issue.

“It's nice that that rule is in place now, though, to where if we do run into a problem, we can follow the appropriate steps and have a final disposition, whether it be burial or cremation,” Lamb-Gilliam said.

While she understands some want to postpone their loved one's service, she said you still need to make those plans within the 48-hour time frame.

“Just because we don't have the space to hold multiple people for months at a time. So, you know, if someone was cremated and then had a memorial service at a later date, that would be most likely the best option,” she explained.

