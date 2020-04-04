Funeral homes, doctors to report COVID-19 deaths more quickly

(04.04.20) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an emergency order, requiring funeral homes and doctors to report COVID-19 deaths more quickly.

Director Robert Gordon says this will improve the state's response to slowing the spread of the virus. In the order, Gordon says "To inform sound decision-making and protect Michiganders, public health officials need accurate information about COVID-19 deaths as quickly as possible. I appreciate the work of our funeral home directors and physicians right now, and I am grateful to partner with them in taking quick action during this pandemic.”

This order will require doctors who know or suspect a patient's death is due to coronavirus, to promptly inform the funeral director. The funeral director will then be required to initiate the death record and submit to the attending physician within 24-hours. And file the death record with the local registrar within 48-hours. As well as report the death on Michigan's electronic death records system.

"Speedy reporting of COVID-19 deaths allows public health officials to more accurately understand the impact of the disease in the community and informs plans for further public health measures."