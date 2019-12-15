Future Marines volunteer with Toys for Tots in Flint

(12/15/19) - A group of future Marines is teaming up with Toys for Tots to make Christmas merrier for local families.

Sgt. Martin Gorenflo joined us on ABC12 News this morning to share more about their very special mission.

"This one, for me, hits home," Gorenflo said.

The Marines will be volunteering their time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Flint at 4425 Saginaw Street.

Twenty-three poolees from Lapeer, Owosso and Flint will help move toys from the warehouse to another location.

Toys for Tots is a program run by the U.S. Marine Corps.