GDL invites families to Drummunity event at Grand Blanc-McFarlen Library

(10/05/19) - It may be the last place you'd expect to have a jam session, but the Grand Blanc-McFarlen Library invites you to Drummunity.

It's essentially a community-centered drum circle where instruments are provided for participants.

Kelly Flynn with Genesee District Library stopped by the ABC12 studio to share more about the purpose of the event and other upcoming GDL activities.

It's happening from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Drummunity is free to attend but they do ask you to sign up in advance. Grand Blanc-McFarlen Library is located on 515 Perry Road in Grand Blanc.

You can learn more here.