GE Healthcare infant warmers recalled; two infants suffer fractured skulls

(7/14/19) - GE Healthcare is recalling Giraffe and Panda i-Res Infant Warmers.

These devices provide infrared heat in a controlled manner to infants who can't maintain their body temperature, and they are primarily used in hospitals.

The bedside panels and latch areas of the warmers can crack or break if it's moved using the bedside panels instead of the front or back handle maneuver.

If an infant comes in contact with a broken or cracked latch - they have a higher risk of falling off of the warmer.

Over 300 complaints have been reported with two infants that have fallen from the warmers and fractured their skulls.

No deaths have been reported.