GHOST team announces 9 more arrests of alleged sexual predators

(1/23/2020) - The GHOST team announced the arrests of nine more alleged sexual predators from the east side of Michigan.

Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrests Thursday. The suspects ranging in age from 21 to 43 all were arrested during sweeps in November and December.

Swanson said all nine of the suspects chatted online with a GHOST investigator and offered to have sex with underage girls age 13 to 15. All of them allegedly showed up for the sexual encounters.

Only five of the suspects, who were arrested in November, have been formally charged. They are:

-- Wardell Hodo, 22, unemployed. He claimed to be 18 years old while chatting with a GHOST investigator and allegedly came to have sex with a 15-year-old, Swanson said.

-- Jeremy Studt, 39, an HVAC technician from Fenton, came to have sex with a 15-year-old, Swanson said.

-- Mike White, 43, a retired firefighter from Waterford, came to have sex with a 15-year-old, Swanson said.

-- Kevin Maxwell, 42, a construction from Atlas Township, allegedly came to have sex with two 15-year-old girls and brought marijuana, Swanson said.

-- Christopher Roberts, 32, a gas station attendant from Gladwin, allegedly drove 98 miles to meet two 15-year-old girls for sex in Genesee County and brought marijuana, Swanson said. He is on federal probation for child pornography charges.

Authorities hope to file formal charges Thursday against three others suspects, who are not being identified because they haven't been arraigned.

A fourth suspect arrested in November, who is a 21-year-old college student, may have fled to India, Swanson said.

This is the third round of arrests announced by GHOST -- or the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team. The unit is part of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and primarily targets online sex predators.