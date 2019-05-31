GISD spreads random acts of kindess across the Genesee county

(5/31/19) - It's an ambitious goal.

Spread joy to several thousand mid-Michigan residents through random acts of kindness.

For the second year in a row, Genesee Intermediate School District Educators and volunteers spread across the county doing random good deeds.

One of the recipients at the Pierson Road Pro Clean was a stunned Deborah Stitt.

"So, I come in here and I started the washer and I left and went to get some more, and when I come back they were here and told me they were going to pay for my washing and fabric detergent and laundry soap. And I said, Wow! This is my lucky day," said Deborah Stitt, from Flint.

The goal was to put a smile on nearly 2000 faces in one day.

"It's one of those acts of kindness that someone doesn't expect and our hope and intent is not only it impacts that individual, but maybe can pay it forward throughout the day themselves," commented Steve Tunnicliff, GISD Associate Superintendent.

Called the "Day of Giving", volunteers went to nearly 30 locations to spread some cheer.

At a Clio gas station, volunteers handed out many goodies, including gas & food cards, water and other beverages, as well as car items.

Customers were very appreciative of the gesture.

"Went inside and the lady was like, if you go back there they got a little spin to win game back there, if you spin it you can win a prize up to fifty dollars in gas cards, they got all sorts of prizes out there. I was like, hey I like free stuff," said Troy Stevens from Montrose.

"People just don't do random acts of kindness anymore, its not something people do. Everybody is more or less negativity, just to see some positivity is cool," added Cache Dent, from Flint.

All of the prizes given away came from private donations.

Next year, the GISD hopes to expand the program to even more people.