GM and UAW negotiations to resume Monday morning

(9/16/19) - Negotiations between General Motors and the United Auto Workers were scheduled to pick up again Monday morning.

Thousands of UAW members went on strike at the General Motors manufacturing complex in Flint at midnight on Monday.

GM workers in Flint were among 49,000 workers who went on strike early Monday morning.

The protest shut down 33 manufacturing plants in nine states and 22 parts distribution warehouses. It was the first national strike by the UAW since a two-day walkout in 2007.

The union said it was concerned about issues including wages, plant closures, profit sharing and health care.

In Flint, workers picketed outside every entrance to GM's manufacturing complex in Flint on Monday morning. They carried green "UAW On Strike" signs and kept up a spirit of optimism.

Union members said they wanted GM to share some of the wealth it accumulated over the past several years and give employees a cut. That includes pay increases, better health care and more job security.

They hoped the strike can be resolved quickly so workers can get back on the job and continue building heavy duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks that are in high demand.

Meanwhile, GM said in a statement it had made a strong offer to the UAW, including higher wages and $7 billion worth of factory investments that would create hundreds of new jobs.

The negotiations were scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in Detroit.

A top United Auto Workers official is telling General Motors that if the company had made its latest offer earlier, the union may not have gone on strike, according to the Associated Press.

The letter from UAW Vice President Terry Dittes to GM's chief bargainer says the company waited to make the offer until two hours before the contract expired Friday night. He says it would have been possible to reach an agreement and avoid a strike if the company moved sooner.