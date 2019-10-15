GM CEO Barra joins negotiations; deal to end strike may be near

(10/15/2019) - A person briefed on the talks says General Motors CEO Mary Barra is joining negotiators at the bargaining table, a sign that an agreement may be near to end a monthlong strike.

Barra was with company President Mark Reuss. The person who didn't want to be identified because the talks are confidential, says both executives were in the room early Tuesday.

The news follows an update Monday evening from the United Auto Workers, which summoned leaders from General Motors facilities across the country to a national meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The meeting at the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit is a good a sign that a tentative agreement could be very close, sources say.

All local union presidents and chairmen have been called to the UAW National General Motors Council Meeting on what would be a full month after the strike started.

An agenda for the meeting posted by UAW Local 598 lists "contract update and any other agenda items to be determined." Union leaders in Mid-Michigan could not comment on whether a tentative agreement was reached.

About 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers union walked off their jobs Sept. 16 after their four-year contract expired. The strike has shut down all of GM's U.S. factories and hampered production in Canada and Mexico.

