GM Flint Assembly resumes three-shift production schedule

(6/1/2020) - General Motors' Flint Assembly plant will run all three shifts for the first time in more than two months beginning Monday.

Two other assembly plants that made mid- and full-size pickup trucks also are returning to a three-shift production schedule Monday.

Production at three GM crossover vehicle assembly plants in the U.S. and Canada will ramp up with two production shifts while five other assembly plants will reopen with one shift.

GM paused all manufacturing in North America in late March as the coronavirus pandemic began spreading rapidly. Production resumed partially on May 18 in Flint and elsewhere.

In a statement, GM says the recent restart has gone smoothly so far and the automaker believes it is in a good position to make the move.

"Our comprehensive safety procedures are working well, and our suppliers have done a great job implementing their return-to-work strategies and safety playbooks," the company's statement says. "We are now in a position to increase production to meet strengthening customer demand and strong dealer demand."

GM is hopeful to have all facilities up and running by mid-June.