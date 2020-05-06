GM, UAW agree on restart date; work could look very different these changes

(05/06/2020) - General Motors and the UAW confirm their plan to reopen the majority of its plants on May 18.

"We're ready! We're fired up, and we want to get back to work, and we want to make it as safe as possible," UAW Region 1D Director, Steve Dawes said.

The UAW told union members in a letter on Wednesday that some locations may open earlier than others. The letter from GM's UAW Vice President, Terry Dittes says some locations may open earlier than others.

"Naturally, the Truck Plant is on the radar screen because of the demand for trucks. With construction working opening up now that there's construction companies wanting trucks. There's people wanting trucks," Dawes said.

Dawes says after that, support plants such as engine may have a softer start. When they do, some plans like more wash stations and sanitizing stations will remain long-term. Other protocols like wearing protective equipment, wiping down tools, and temperature screens will focus on the here and now.

"That's the stuff that may ease up down the road. I don't know that we'll always have to wear masks for the rest of our careers, but for the meantime, I think that's the right thing right now to get everybody back and get them comfortable working," Dawes said.

The new normal will also include social distancing in a facility that typically has multiple people close together on a line.

"Could it stumble a little bit as far as production? Maybe, but we're going to cross them bridges when we get to them. We're going to make sure that they're okay and that they continue to build the best vehicles in this country," Dawes said.

GM and the UAW are still awaiting final word on restrictions from the governor, but Dawes says they plan to start preparing next week.

He will tour facilities with his own eyes to see what an everyday member would expect to see when walking in.