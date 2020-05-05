GM alerts UAW members to restart production on May 18

(05/05/2020) - A restart at the Detroit Three will put thousands of autoworkers back on the assembly line, and it could happen within the next two weeks.

On Tuesday, we're learning GM plans to make an announcement on Wednesday with a target date to restart on Monday, May 18.

It would require the state government to relax some restrictions, but the chatter alone has one full-time temporary worker thrilled to get back to work.

Jerry Tkaczyk was hired as a full-time temporary worker at GM's flint body shop in January of 2020. He says he needs a full year in before becoming a seniority member within the rank, and the coronavirus pandemic is delaying that dream.

"I want to become a full-time seniority employee at General Motors. I love my job even as a temporary employee. It provides awesome opportunities for me and my family, but this is just prolonging my career as a full-time temp working up to a seniority member," Tkaczyk said.

Tkaczyk received some good news on Tuesday evening. He and hundreds of other workers received an alert from GM that says they'll be announcing a site-specific plan to return to the workplace, highlighting Monday, May 18 as a target date.

It says after collaborating with state governments and union partners, they are confident they have the right approach to move into this next phase with safety as a guide.

"I believe in the leadership at General Motors and the UAW to keep everybody safe and have a successful startup. The biggest thing would be that everybody do their part and follow the protocols and I know that the leadership will implement those protocols and keep everybody in line to practice those protocols. I really don't doubt their capabilities there to keep everybody safe," Tkaczyk said.

The alert says some facilities will begin to ramp up next week in order for most of manufacturing to begin on May 18. As plans become finalized, those details will be shared for the plants, including those in Flint.

We reached out to our local UAW, and they could not confirm that possible May 18th restart date. Again, several UAW members received the letter and passed it on to us.

Stick with ABC12 as this story continues to develop.