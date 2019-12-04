GM announces schedule for laying off 800+ workers from Hamtramck Assembly

(12/4/2019) - More than 800 General Motors employees will be laid off from the Hamtramck Assembly plant in February and March, according to a letter filed with the state.

GM is planning a total of 814 layoffs, which include 753 unionized production workers. The union members will be allowed to bump into positions at other GM facilities.

The WARN notice filed with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity says most of the layoffs will occur around Feb. 28. About 34 layoffs are planned on March 20, two more on March 27 and the final two on April 3.

The automaker announced plans to close the Hamtramck plant, which produces the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6, in November 2018. It is one of five facilities slated to close as part of a restructuring that eliminates 5,000 production jobs and 8,000 salaried workers.

RELATED: GM to lay off up to 14,000 workers, close as many as 5 plants

The restructuring includes plans to reduce production of cars, increasing production of SUVs and trucks while investing heavily in advance vehicle technology.

However, the new contract between GM and the United Auto Workers requires the company to reopen the Hamtramck Assembly plant within the next four years to produce a new electric-powered pickup truck.

A specific timeline for the plant to reopen has not been announced and GM says the workers being laid off in February don't have bumping rights for those jobs.