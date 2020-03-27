GM building badly-needed ventilators in Indiana, surgical masks in Warren

(3/27/2020) - General Motors is teaming up with a ventilator manufacturer to repurpose an Indiana plant into making up to 10,000 units per month.

The automaker also is converting a Warren plant into making at least 50,000 surgical masks per day, potentially increasing to 100,000 per day.

GM announced a partnership with Ventec Life System on Friday to building critical care ventilators at a plant in Kokomo, Ind. Plant set up began this week and the first units are scheduled to ship by next month.

Ventilators are badly needed at hospitals around the country treating patients suffering from COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

GM is leveraging its supply chain and high volume production capabilities to build the ventilators. About 1,000 workers at the Kokomo and Marion, Ind., plants will be involved.

”GM is in the position to help build more ventilators because of the remarkable performance of GM and Ventec’s global supply base,” said GM President and CEO Mary Barra. “Our joint teams have moved mountains to find real solutions to save lives and fight the pandemic.”

All GM resources will be provided at cost.

“This pandemic is unprecedented and so is this response, with incredible support from GM and their suppliers,” said Chris Kiple, CEO of Ventec Life Systems. "Health care professionals on the front lines deserve the best tools to treat patients and precision critical care ventilators like VOCSN are what is necessary to save lives.”

The 2.6 million-square-foot Kokomo plant usually makes electrical components for GM vehicles.

The Warren plant will begin making FDA-approved Level 1 surgical masks. Production will begin at a rate of 50,000 per day and could double to 100,000 per day.

Production levels will be determined by the availability of materials.

Machinery to make masks arrived at the plant Friday morning and set up began immediately. GM will collaborate with government agencies and suppliers to distribute the masks.