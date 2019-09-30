GM employees picking up first $250 strike pay checks, grappling with much lower income

(9/30/2019) - About 49,000 workers on strike from General Motors are picking up their first $250 checks from the United Auto Workers while trying to prioritize spending with a much reduced income.

This Fat Cat inflatable outside UAW Local 659 in Flint symbolizes the struggle between union members and General Motors.

The strike against the automaker reached its 15th day on Monday. Signs pointed to a deal getting closer late last week, but nothing was announced Monday evening.

The UAW is giving striking workers $50 a day -- or $250 a week -- if they walk picket lines and take part in other union strike-related activities.

The pay is far less than they'd be getting on the job. GM says that hourly workers earn an average of $90,000 a year, including profit sharing and overtime.

Christina Dupuis is in a position where finances aren't too much of a struggle for her. But she knows the same thing can't be said for her fellow union brothers and sisters.

"We're meeting together, helping each other out, any struggles, making sure we reach out to one another when we can, helping each other out, making sure the local is doing a fantastic job of making sure that our needs are heard and taken care of," she said.

Dupuis has worked at Aramark for 11 years. The workers have been without a contract with GM for 18 months and went on strike a day before GM employees.

She's never been on strike before, but is incredibly grateful there are people out there that are doing what they can to help.

"They've been real well with helping out with donations. I know that our President Steve has talked to a lot of the credit unions and they're willing to work with us," Dupuis said. "The community has just really come together to help support everyone."

Negotiators hope to settle the GM and Aramark contracts at the same time to avoid having workers cross the picket lines.

Negotiations continued Monday while about 55 GM factories and parts warehouses remained shut down. Dozens of other suppliers and vendors also were shut down or working at a reduced capacity as a result of the strike slowdown.

Workers are pushing for better wages, profit sharing, health care and a path to full-time employment for temporary workers.

Many people affected by the strike are working to make ends meet with little or no income. Michigan Works offices around Flint were busy Monday, but it was unclear how many people there were affected by the strike.

Rick Smart, who was laid off from a GM parts distributor 15 days ago, was at Michigan Works filing for unemployment and looking for temporary work to keep some money coming in.

"The only thing you really gotta do is cut down on some of your spending, and in some areas you just gotta get a little creative," he said. "How to continue to have some kind of income coming in, whether it's selling things or you know, everybody's got something in their home they can sell."

Smart is looking for other work in the manufacturing or medical fields while the strike continues. While he is not an employee with GM, he backs the strikers 100 percent.

"Like I said, you gotta be creative. You gotta be creative," Smart said. "I know there's some people that really can't wait to get back to work, some because it's what we're used to doing and some because it may be a struggle, but you just gotta get creative."

GM decided last week to reinstate UAW workers' health insurance, but the length of time those benefits are available is unknown. Sources say the benefits will be canceled again Tuesday at the start of October, but GM hasn't confirmed that.

Strikers brought a symbol of their struggle outside UAW Local 659 across from Flint Assembly and Flint Engine Operations. The inflatable "fat cat" is holding an auto worker in one hand and a bag of money in the other.

A sign in front reads, "shame on General Motors."