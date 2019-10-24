GM expected to report $34.12 billion in revenue for third quarter

(10/24/2019) - A lack of operating factories for the final two weeks of the third fiscal quarter didn't hit General Motors very hard in the pocketbook.

The automaker is expected to report $34.12 billion in revenues for the third quarter covering July, August and September. The strike started Sept. 16 and largely halted GM's output across North America.

GM says the six-week long work stoppage will have an impact on third quarter earnings, but the company did have plenty of inventory at the end of September and strong sales.

Those we driven largely by a rebound in demand for Silverado and Sierra full-size pick-ups.

Meanwhile, Ford is delivering a strong earnings report before it finalizes labor negotiations with the United Auto Workers. Ford says its earnings reached $1.4 billion in the third quarter, beating Wall Street expectations.

But there could be a downturn coming, as Ford expects higher warranty costs and higher planned incentives for buyers in the fourth quarter.

Ford has been negotiating details of a contract with the UAW during the GM strike. When the strike ends, the GM contract will be used as a model for Ford and Fiat-Chrysler negotiations.

Ford has not been cutting U.S. jobs or factories, which was a major point of contention with GM.