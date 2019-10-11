GM: It's critical we get back to producing quality vehicles

(10/11/19) - General Motors just released a new statement on the ongoing strike negotiations with the UAW.

Here is the entire letter:

Dear General Motors Employees,

All of us in the GM family have been impacted by this strike. The strike has been hard on you, your families, our communities, the Company, our suppliers and dealers. The speculation in the media for four weeks adds to the uncertainty. I am writing to you today so you know where things stand.

From the outset, General Motors has been committed to an agreement that is fair and worthy of our team members’ support. That’s why before the contract deadline, we made an offer that we felt was strong. And since that offer, we’ve done even more to address the issues the UAW has brought forward.

On Monday, we presented another offer we felt achieved our mutual objectives. It would increase compensation through wages and lump sum payments, preserve industry-leading health care benefits without increasing out-of-pocket costs, enhance profit-sharing with unlimited upside, and improve the ratification bonus. For temporary workers, our offer also would create a clear path to permanent employment and include a ratification bonus.

Our offer commits to thousands of new jobs right here in the U.S. and billions of dollars in new investments in our communities.

We have advised the Union that it’s critical that we get back to producing quality vehicles for our customers. We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and we are committed to our future together. Our success depends on one another. Our offer builds on the winning formula we have all benefitted from over the past several years. We remain focused on building a stronger future for everyone.

Be safe.

Gerald Johnson

Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing