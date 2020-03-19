GM now confirms Flint Assembly worker tests positive for coronavirus - but says no need for others at plant to self quarantine

3/19/2020 -- General Motors is now confirming that an employee who has been absent from Flint Assembly since the morning of March 5, 2020 has tested positive for COVID-19/coronavirus.

The company said in a statement they were notified of this diagnosis late in the afternoon of March 19, 2020.

GM has been in contact with the employee and the employee has been receiving medical care.

Because more than 14 days have elapsed since the employee was last at Flint Assembly, GM says it is not necessary for anyone in the plant to self-quarantine. The statement says "going forward, we will continue to take aggressive steps to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep families safe."