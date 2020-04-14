GM plant in Indiana begins mass producing ventilators

(4/14/2020) - General Motors began mass producing ventilators at a plant in Indiana on Tuesday.

Workers began assembling thousands of Ventec Life Systems V+Pro critical care ventilators under a contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at a GM electronics plant in Kokomo, Ind.

The start of production comes less than a month after GM and Ventec began discussions of a joint venture to make ventilators, which are in short supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone wants to help turn the tide and save lives,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. "It is inspiring and humbling to see the passion and commitment people have put into this work.”

GM and Ventec have a federal contract to deliver 30,000 ventilators. More than 1,000 GM employees at the Kokomo facility are involved in the mass production effort.

Since March 17 and 18, GM and Ventec have teamed up to:

-- Develop sources for hundreds of parts from suppliers.

-- Design a new manufacturing process.

-- Hire more than 1,000 manufacturing workers.

-- Implement extensive health and safety protocols.

GM expects to ship more than 600 ventilators over the last two weeks of April, nearly half of the 30,000-unit order by June 30 and the entire order by the end of August. More can be made after August if necessary.

“Until there is a vaccine, critical care ventilators give medical professionals the tools they need to fight this pandemic and save lives,” said Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple.