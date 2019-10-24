GM strike could end this weekend if UAW members ratify contract

(10/24/2019) - General Motors workers could be back on the job as early as this weekend if United Auto Workers members ratify the proposed four-year contract.

The union is expected to announce nationwide voting results after all ballots are cast by 4 p.m. Friday. The UAW International union will send an official letter to GM saying whether the contract was ratified.

If more than 50 percent of members at GM facilities approve the deal, the contract will take effect and UAW leaders could act swiftly to end the 39-day strike.

"They could start as soon as Sunday night third shift would be my guess," said UAW Region ID Assistant Director Steve Dawes. "The other part would be is they will probably -- if it gets ratified -- probably want our skilled trades and some other groups to go in there to get everything up and running to make sure the machinery is capable of starting back up running so that they are ready."

The voting numbers coming from local unions in mid-Michigan were in favor of the proposed tentative agreement.

"When I look at our combined counts across our region with the votes that are in, which is not all of them, but we're running about a total of 69% in favor," he said.

UAW members in Bay City, Flint, Lansing, Saginaw, Toledo and Warren already have voted in favor of the agreement.

They include UAW Local 598, which is the second largest in the nation and represents workers at Flint Assembly, and Local 659, which represents workers at Flint Engine Operations.

UAW Local 659 voted to ratify the contract after the more than 5 week strike. Production voted 67-percent in favor and skilled trades workers voted 68-percent in favor of the four year agreement.

They join Local 362 in Bay City, Local 598 and Local 668 in Saginaw with a yes vote.

Local 651 in Flint will be voting for the rest of the day Thursday.

Members from places like Bowling Green, Ky., Rochester, N.Y., and Spring Hill, Tenn., voted against the four year contract.

UAW members in Hamtramck, Lake Orion, Fort Wayne, Ind., and Arlington, Texas, haven't announced voting results yet.

"Some people that are a little dissatisfied that were hoping for more, like especially in the temp arena, and I understand that," Dawes said. "But I look at it this way is this is the foot in the door, and all we can do is build on this after this and you have to start somewhere and I think this is a great opportunity somewhere to start."

He commended the 2,600 temporary GM workers in UAW Region 1D who have been with the company for more than a year.

"I look at our temps as being pioneers," he said. "They've really stood their ground and they've really made this thing happen and made their voices heard, and I really appreciate them for that."