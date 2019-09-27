GM strike enters Day 12 and negotiations are giving workers hope

(9/27/2019) - As the GM UAW Strike inches closer to a third week, there are signs both sides are getting closer to a tentative deal. That's giving many strikers hope that they'll be back at their jobs soon.

From the time a deal is made, it could take more than a week before workers move from the picket line to the assembly line.

After a deal is struck, the agreement needs to be approved by every UAW chapter in the Country.

A couple of UAW members in Burton told this semi-driver to head home. On Day 12, these women are holding strong despite the rainy weather.

"It's cold. We are in Michigan," Kit Ryan said.

Ryan and her co-worker would much rather be inside working. Ryan and the nearly 50,000 other UAW workers might get to soon. Talks between the union and General Motors are progressing towards a deal.

U of M Flint associate professor of management Dr. Greg Laurence says after a deal is done it might take a week or more until workers are back at their jobs. There's a chance it could be sooner.

"One option is to send everybody back to work while the union locals vote. The other option is to keep them on the picket lines until the union locals vote," Laurence said.

Negotiators did not report any updates on Friday. The two sides are working longer and later into the night. This is giving Ryan, and other workers hope.

"From what they've told us it is in a good place and it's moving forward. It has made it from the sub-committees up to the main table. That is always better when it makes up to the main table," Ryan said.

Transport companies that move parts also have been told to be ready to roll. Temporary worker James Burgess says he'll be ready too.

"Once we get back to work, everything will be good, and we will get things caught up where it needs to be," Burgess said.

As workers wait for an agreement, they look for any signs of progress.