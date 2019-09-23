General Motors strike affecting Farwell's Lear facility

(9/23/2019) - It's not just General Motors workers in Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and surrounding communities feeling the stress of the strike.

Community members say Lear Corp. in Farwell has reduced the number of shifts working as a result of the GM strike.

"They come here quite a bit, we do a lot for Lear," said Judy Goodwin who works at The Nest in Farwell.

While the restaurant was still busy at lunchtime on Monday, customers told us a few familiar faces were missing.

Patti Smith knows several people who have been laid off at Lear as a result of the GM strike, which has stretched into a second week.

"Family members and friends, neighbors," Smith said.

For some Lear workers, it's not just about cutting back on eating out at restaurants. They're more concerned with putting food on the table.

"Devastated about it, because people are just barely making it now," Smith said.

She said that even a week off of work is too long and people are already trying to figure out how to help impacted workers.

"Family stays together. The town helps each other, you know," Smith said. "We're all pretty close here."

Community members are so close that what impacts Lear workers, can quickly be felt by other businesses if it goes on much longer.

"I just don't know. I'm just hoping everything turns out good for them to get over the strike," Goodwin said. "So everybody keeps moving on, cause we've had a pretty good year."

Lear's corporate office and officials from the Farwell plant did not return messages for this story.