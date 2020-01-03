GM strike led to 25% drop in shipments to dealers in 4th quarter, company says

(1/3/2020) - The 40-day strike at General Motors facilities across the country led to declines in the number of vehicles shipped to dealers and sold in the fourth quarter.

The automaker says shipments to dealers dropped 25% in October through December compared to 2018. Sales to customers dropped by 6.3% year over year during the same period.

“Our fourth-quarter stocks were leaner than we wanted, but as we get ready to launch our all-new full-size SUVs, we look forward to another solid year in 2020,” said Kurt McNeil, vice president of U.S. Sales Operations.

Nearly 49,000 United Auto Workers members went on strike Sept. 16, seeking better pay, benefits, job security and a path for temporary workers to get full-time jobs. They returned to work on Oct. 28.

In total, GM blames the strike for nearly $3 billion in lost profits.

The automaker sold more than 806,000 in 2019. Sales of heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra crew cabs produced in Flint increased in 2019 by 2.6% compared to 2018.

GM is planning expansions at Flint Assembly that will allow production of 40,000 more heavy-duty pickup trucks this year.

