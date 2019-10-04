GM strike negotiators make 'good progress' on health insurance, temp workers

(10/4/2019) - Some General Motors workers on strike were just as fired up Friday as they were 19 days ago when the labor stoppage started.

Bill Brewer, who works at the Flint Metal Center, said employees "went to bat" for GM when the company had financial trouble a decade ago, but now the company won't help employees while it rakes in large profits.

"We got to fight the fight and we'll fight until we win. It's that simple," said Brewer, who is enduring his third GM strike.

A statement from the UAW sent Friday evening says negotiators have made "good progress" on health insurance and developing a clear path for temporary workers to gain permanent jobs at GM.

Wages, job security, skilled trades and pension issues remained the key sticking points Friday, according to the statement. More negotiations were planned over the weekend.

"My 9-year-old granddaughter can understand what's going on. Why can't they," said Lisa Fuller, who's worked for GM for 23 years.

She was picketing not just for herself but for her fellow workers, who may not receive the same pay or benefits. Many strikers believe temporary workers at GM do the same work but don't get treated fairly.

"Everybody seems to be doing good," said Lynn Mize, who works at Flint Engine Operations. "This is a fight worth sticking out for. We're here to help our brothers and sisters."

Mize was hired by GM in 2007 as a temporary worker for 18 months before getting hired to a permanent position. She is standing up for herself and coworker Brittanie Elston, who has been a temporary worker for GM for six years.

"I'm working next to her and she's getting half of what I'm getting and she's been there almost as long as I have," Mize said of Elston.

Elston is fed up.

"Frustrated, not like everybody else I guess. Not like a person," Elston said.

Her dad works with her and was also on the picket line on day 19.

"What they've done with temps and to keep people here and call them temps for 10 years is wrong," Steve Elston said.