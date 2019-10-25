GM strike over: UAW members ratify contract after 40-day work stoppage

(10/25/2019) – United Auto Workers members across the U.S. have voted to approve a labor contract with General Motors, ending a 40-day strike that crippled the automaker, vendors and suppliers.

The UAW confirmed around 4:45 p.m. that members voted to ratify a new four-year labor contract with GM. The deal means the strike, which was the longest in 50 years, is over after 40 days.

The vote totals were 23,389 for the contract and 17,501 against.

“General Motors members have spoken,” said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes. “We are all so incredibly proud of UAW-GM members who captured the hearts and minds of a nation. Their sacrifice and courageous stand addressed the two-tier wages structure and permanent temporary worker classification that has plagued working class Americans.”

With the contract ratified, 55 GM facilities will be returning to operation this weekend. They include 12 assembly plants, 22 components operations, 19 parts centers and two engineering campuses.

Already Friday afternoon, picket lines outside the Saginaw Metal Castings plant were empty and only sparse numbers of picketers remained in Flint. They tore down tents and other items used during the strike.

UAW Local 598, which represents workers at Flint Assembly, said the plant will reopen for voluntary first and second shifts on Saturday and first shift on Sunday. Plant managers will contact most employees with the production schedule after that.

Most GM employees in Mid-Michigan are expected to return beginning with third shift on Sunday. That includes Bay City Powertrain, Flint Assembly, Flint Engine Operations, Flint Metal Center and Saginaw Metal Castings.

Flint Tool & Die will resume operations beginning with Monday's first shift.

“We delivered a contract that recognizes our employees for the important contributions they make to the overall success of the company, with a strong wage and benefit package and additional investment and job growth in our U.S. operations,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra.

The strike officially started at midnight on Sept. 16. Nearly 49,000 workers walked off the line, shuttering 33 manufacturing plants in nine states. Thousands of worker at Nexteer Automotive, Lear Corp. and other suppliers were laid as GM’s demand for parts dried up.

More than 1,500 of Nexteer’s 5,000 employees in Saginaw County got laid off during the strike and Lear’s seat production facility in Flint mostly shut down.

On Sept. 17, GM announced it had ended health care coverage for striking workers, pushing them to union-paid COBRA insurance. Nine days later, GM reinstated health care benefits, explaining there was "confusion."

By Oct. 7, many auto repair shops started reporting parts shortages. There were also reports that the strike would delay production of the 2020 Corvette Stingray.

On Oct. 9, GM CEO Mary Barra met with top UAW leaders, which showed a potential sign of progress. Two days later, GM sent a letter to employees saying that finalizing a deal with the union was "critical."

On Oct. 16th -- after 31 days on strike -- the UAW and GM officially announced a tentative agreement was reached. The UAW-GM National Council, which includes union leaders from GM facilities around the country, approved the deal the following day and sent it to membership for a vote.

The contract includes an $11,000 signing bonus for full-time GM employees, pay raises in the second and fourth years, lump sum payments in the first and third years, no change to health insurance benefits and removal of a cap on profit sharing bonuses.

Temporary workers get a $4,500 signing bonus and a path for toward full-time jobs after three years of continuous service. They get more paid holidays and time off during that time.

GM also promised to make $7.7 billion worth of investments in U.S. facilities that will create or retain 9,000 jobs.

“GM is proud to provide good-paying jobs to tens of thousands of employees in America and to grow our substantial investment in the U.S.," Barra said. "As one team, we can move forward and stay focused on our priorities of safety and building high-quality cars, trucks and crossovers for our customers.”

GM bargained for the right to close plants permanently in Lordstown, Ohio, Warren, Mich., and near Baltimore, Md. The Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, which currently is closed, will reopen to produce an electric pickup truck.

UAW locals across the country hosted informational sessions for members and voting beginning last weekend. Voting continued all week before the UAW released the national total on Friday.

Here is how UAW members around Mid-Michigan voted:

-- Region 1D, which includes 73 of Michigan’s 83 counties, voted 64% to 36% in favor of the contract.

-- Local 659, which represents workers at the Flint Metal Center, Flint Engine Operations and other Flint-area facilities, voted 707 to 348 in favor of the contract for production workers and 363 to 158 in favor for skilled trades workers.

-- Local 651, which represents the Burton parts warehouse, voted 571 to 340 against the contract.

-- Local 598, which represents the Flint Assembly plant, voted 60.9% to 39.1% in favor of the contract.

-- Local 668, which represents workers at Saginaw Metal Castings Operations, voted in favor of the contract.

-- Local 362, which represents workers at Bay City Powertrain, 65% to 35% in favor of the contract.

-- Local 160, which represents workers at the Warren Technical Center in Macomb County, overwhelmingly supported the deal with 84% of members voting "yes."

With the GM negotiations complete, the UAW now plans to turn its focus to securing a four-year labor agreement with Ford. The union and Ford have been in talks since before the strike started.

The GM contract will be used as a template for the Ford and Fiat-Chrysler contracts under negotiation this year.