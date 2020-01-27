GM to invest $2.2B in Detroit to build electric vehicles

(1/27/20) - General Motors is spending $2.2 billion to refurbish an underused Detroit factory so it can build electric and self-driving vehicles, eventually employing 2,200 people.

GM says the factory will start building the company's first electric pickup late in 2021.

It will be followed by a self-driving shuttle for GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle unit.

The truck will be the first of several electric vehicles to be built at the plant.

The company has plans to revive the Hummer nameplate for one of the vehicles.

In November 2018, GM announced plans to close the factory and three others in the U.S.

But the company promised to reopen Detroit-Hamtramck during last fall's contentious contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers union.

