GM to officially open $65 million Burton facility next week

(7/29/2019) - General Motors will officially open its $65 million dollar processing center in Burton next month.

The all new GM Genuine and ACDelco parts facility is the largest single investment in a U.S. warehousing facility by the automaker in nearly 40 years.

The 1.1 million sqaure foot facility is located at the corner of Genesee and Davison Roads.

It was announced last year, that the 650 to 700 employees at the old Davison Road site would move to the new facility once construction wrapped up.

General Motors officials will hold an opening ceremony on Monday, August 5.

