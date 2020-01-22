GM to spend $3.5 billion in Michigan under revised tax credit deal

(1/22/2020) - Michigan has agreed to revise decade-long tax breaks for General Motors in exchange for the company's commitment to spend at least $3.5 billion more over 10 years in the state.

The spending includes building electric pickup trucks in Detroit at the former Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant.

Under the deal approved Wednesday, GM's maximum credit will be cut by $325 million, to approximately $2.28 billion, and will be capped annually.

The company will still have to retain at least 34,750 jobs in Michigan. It has about 45,000 now.

GM will get flexibility to count more jobs at its headquarters in Detroit and its research, development and engineering campus in Warren.