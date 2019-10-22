GM worker hit and killed while picketing outside Spring Hill, Tenn., plant

(10/22/2019) - A striking autoworker in Tennessee has died when a vehicle hit him along a picket line outside a General Motors plant.

Columbia Police Lt. Jeremy Haywood says a vehicle accidentally struck a pedestrian outside the Spring Hill plant just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A statement from United Auto Workers President Gary Jones and Vice President Terry Dittes identifies the worker as Roy McCombs. It says his death is "heartbreaking for UAW Spring Hill members."

The statement says the union is working "to ensure that safety is a priority on the picket line."

Columbia Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating.

Here is the entire statement from Jones and Dittes:

"Roy A. McCombs tragically lost his life today on a picket line standing up for a better life for himself and his coworkers. On behalf of the UAW, we offer condolences to Brother McCombs and family, friends and co-workers. Today’s accident is heartbreaking for UAW Spring Hill members. We will continue to work to ensure that safety is a priority on the picket line."