GM worker puts home up for sale to get by during strike

(10/7/2019) - The GM UAW strike has entered into its fourth week.

With both sides still no closer to a deal mid-Michigan is stepping up and helping those workers finding themselves trying to make it through a tough time.

"I've been selling things online to try and to pay consumers and to get grocery money and gas money to pick her from school every day because she does school of choice." Randilyn Smith said.

Smith, a single mother of three, is doing whatever she can to provide for her family. Smith says as a temporary worker at the Flint Assembly plant, she didn't have any way of saving up for a strike. Especially one stretching four weeks.

"I worked as much overtime as I could, 12-hour shifts, and every weekend," Smith said.

She's relied on family and friends through these tough times. One friend drove Smith and her daughter for a hot spaghetti dinner put on by the John Gleason Community Fund for UAW members.

Still, Smith has faced a tough decision on $250 a week and a depleting savings account.

"I've actually put my house up for sale...And I thought GM would be the way to provide for my family," Smith said.

This mom isn't the only one feeling the pinch. Monica Gonzalez is a full-time worker at the GM Genuine and ACDelco parts facility in Burton. With two kids including a baby she wants to hurry and get back to work with a fair contact. She says by the end of the month, she won't have any savings left.

"I mean for gas driving back and forth and diapers and milk. He gets Lactaid milk," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez strike pay is spent before it hits her account. She says this last paycheck went straight to her car insurance. And the next one is barely going to cover her car payment. Gonzalez says it hurts when she couldn't provide her daughter a homecoming she wouldn't forget. She says thanks to her daughter's friends, she didn't.

"Thank God her friends went in and helped her with her hair and stuff like that," Gonzalez said.

We spoke to other families who did prepare for the strike, but they say as the days stretch on, they'll have to start making cuts in their daily lives.