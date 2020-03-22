GM workers at parts facilities volunteer to help out during coronavirus pandemic

(03/22/20) - General Motors is working on a new production and scheduling plan at their CCA parts facilities, a spokesperson confirmed with ABC12 News.

Customer Care and Aftersales employees will continue to operate at all sites, including Burton and Swartz Creek, as paid volunteers.

Friday was the last day of normal operations for workers at CCA parts facilities. GM also suspended work at manufacturing sites Friday.

GM says the workers were given the choice to move to temporary layoff or to keep working on a volunteer basis during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We asked for our hourly team to raise their hand if they want to help in this crisis and keep working. They will be joined by salaried volunteers," said James Cain in an email to ABC12's Elisse Ramey.

We're told new scheduling plans are being worked out for each site.