GVSU professor's opinion goes viral

Last week a protest at the capitol stirred up many different opinions,

Jerry L. Johnson, a professor at Grand Valley State, decided to voice his opinion on Facebook live.

The idea was to give his current and former students something to think about. His video has gotten over 44 thousand views something he was not expecting.

"I didn't go into this to change anyone minds. I felt passionate about something and I needed to get it off my chest for my current and former students. And it just became a thing," said Johnson.

Johnson wanted to make a point of the importance of free of speech.

"I believe that's what makes America great. You can speak what you think no matter what your position is."

But he also said, don't forget the impact it can have on others.

"I do think sometimes we have forgotten the last few years with this divide we have. We don't have the right to negatively to impact people. Like that famous saying, my right to throw a punch ends at the tip of your nose," said Johnson.

In these hard times, the Flint native hopes it has a deeper meaning.

"The message I'm trying to get across is just read and think. I don't like selfishness and the world does not just revolve around you. We are all in it together."

Johnson may live on the West side of the state now, but said his roots will always lead back to Flint and this community will get through this together.

"I grew up on the north side of Flint went to Northern high school. I am proud to be a 'Flintstone' and proud to be a former athlete. I know Flint is going to come out strong through all these storms and do well."