Flushing garage sale to help families pay for funeral expenses after loss of a child.

A family is standing as one in honor of Rebecca.

Sarah Curtis had her first child seven years ago and was due again in 2014, but sadly she lost them before even knowing the sex.

Sarah and her husband tried again, and that's when they found out Rebecca would become part of their lives.

Unfortunately, Rebecca only survived for 12 hours after birth because of a genetic disorder.

"It's like Down Syndrome, but much worse and so every organ in her body was affected, and she died of pulmonary hypertension," Curtis said.

The family didn't just deal with another loss of a child but learned how much of a burden medical and burial costs are on a family.

So, she started Rebecca's Reason a non-profit to help families with medical and funeral expenses for children under 13.

One of their biggest fundraisers is a garage sale in Flushing at the corner of Coldwater and McKinley Rd.

"We always say Rebecca's life was so great, but her legacy was amazing," Curtis said.

A lot of their items get donated to them.

"We have all kinds of furniture. Everything is really well priced you wouldn't think that is a table with four chairs for $20," Curtis said. "We usually have two sales. We will have this first one in May, and then we take a couple of weeks off and gather more items and usually about the second weekend in June. We keep it up on our Facebook page so people can keep track."

Through this effort and many others, this family has raised around $50,000 and helped close to 100 families.

"I think every time we help another family, it would make her proud of us," Curtis said.

This sale will be going on Friday 10am-6pm, and Saturday 10am-5pm.