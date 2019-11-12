Garbage truck hits overpass, closing I-675 in Saginaw County

(11/12/19)- A garbage truck strikes an overpass, closing the southbound lanes on I-675, Tuesday night.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch sent out the call out at about 6:30 PM.

It happened at the McCarty Road overpass just past the Tittabawassee exit.

Saginaw Township Police tell ABC 12, the front of a garbage truck was raised as it attempted to drive under the overpass, hitting it.

No visible damage was done to the overpass other than a few scrapes, however, MDOT was called out to inspect it to make sure there was no structural damage.

Police say no one hurt, but debris did hit a few vehicles.

All of the vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.

The freeway reopened at around 8:30.

