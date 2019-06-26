Gardening season just starting to pick up

(6/26/19) - It's been a slow start to the growing season.

Gardeners unable to get their green thumbs going because of the chilly and wet weather.

And that's caused problems for homeowners and businesses.

In a matter of days, hot and humid weather has sprung to life.

But there are still issues to be dealt with as we near the end of June.

Gardening center are putting their best feet, and petals forward, as they try to make up lost ground from a cool and wet spring.

"People can't get and plant, especially their gardens, so, that puts everybody behind, and, you know, they can't get in any more than the farmers can get in, so it's slowed us down quite a bit," said Kelly Walker, owner of Walker Farms.

With rainfall nearly 3" above normal for Flint in June, and more than an inch higher than average in Saginaw, wet ground is presenting many challenges.

"We had to pull a lot of stuff up. It sucked, but we had to do it. It's just been a hard year for everybody. Everybody is trying to preserve what they have, and because of the moisture, some of them have just, not made it," commented Patricia Tippit from Davison.

"This is the third time that I've totally replanted. My garden has been under water six times.

I've had to pump it off and then replant. It's been rough," added Randy Healy, a Birch Run resident.

Even with more mud than dirt, those with a green thumb are trying to make the best of it.

And there is still hope, despite what amounts to be a shorter growing season.

"Now that we're warning up, we expect that vegetable gardening and stuff will kind of come back in, because you still have a lot of things vegetable-wise that you can even plant from seed and still have time for them to do well," said Roxanne Gabriel, Wojo's Garden Center Tree & Shrub Salesperson.

"It's been a little hard working in the dirt because it's very muddy. but, I have to say, the rain has been good for the plants in our area. We bought a lot of fruiting plants and trees," added Edna Sabucco from Flint.

Going forward, be pro-active with protecting your plants.

Experts say the extra wet weather could cause more fungal diseases than normal.