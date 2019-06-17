Gas prices continue to drop across Michigan

(6/17/19) - It might be a good idea to hit the gas station if you are looking to fill up.

Prices have gone down again, dropping about 12 cents compared to last week.

According to AAA, the statewide average is now $2.63 a gallon, 41 cents less than this time last year.

You can fill up for less in Mid-Michigan.

Flint prices are as low as $2.33.

In the tri-cities they are slightly higher at $2.39.

Find the cheapest gas near you with ABC12's 'Gas Gauge.' Find it under the 'Community' tab on our website.

