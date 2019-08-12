‘Gender unicorn’ raises questions, complaints in California school district

A California school district has stopped a science teacher from handing out an informational sheet explaining sexual preferences.

Gender identity explanation handouts pulled from Denair Middle School classroom in California. (Source: The Gender Unicorn flyer/TSER, CNN)

The controversy at Denair Middle School surrounds an infographic from Trans Student Educational Resources called the gender unicorn.

The graphic, designed to educate people about gender identity, was distributed by a science teacher to roughly 50 students last week on the first day of the school.

“I’ve talked to a lot of parents and a lot of grandparents and I know a lot of them have called the school and complained about it,” said grandmother Tammy Stout.

Denair Unified School District Superintendent Terry Metzger said the school’s principal was in the classroom when the seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher handed out copies of the infographic and told him to stop.

"It was not an assignment. Kids were not asked to fill it out. He really was using it as a reference point," Metzger said.

"It was probably was not appropriate just in the way that the handout looked, and it looked like it needed to be filled out and so it was just probably the wrong tool."

Katalina Zombrano, a gender spectrum coordinator for the Central Valley Pride Center, said she uses the gender unicorn graphic for educational purposes in her job, but understands the subject is going to be a touchy one when it comes to youth.

She said she suspects poor communication is the real culprit in the case.

"There is going to be a lot of people who just don't get it,” Zombrano said. “We understand that. We respect that, but maybe a little more planning next time, a little bit more finesse."

Metzger wouldn’t to say whether the teacher would face disciplinary action in the incident.

