General Motors CEO meets with top United Auto Workers negotiators

(10/10/2019) - There could be a light at the end of the tunnel 25 days into the General Motors strike.

According to the Detroit Free Press, GM and the United Auto Workers were negotiating until 3 a.m. Thursday. It was the first late-night work session since the union went on strike Sept. 16.

In the past, this has been a sign that negotiations are wrapping up.

Those negotiations were followed a closed-door meeting in Detroit between GM CEO Mary Barra, UAW President Gary Jones and UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, who leads the union's GM division.

No official updates on negotiations had been released by Thursday evening. In the UAW's most recent letter to members sent out Tuesday, officials said there is still not a concrete deal to protect job security.