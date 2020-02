(2/28/2020) - GM is announcing plans to add 1,200 jobs in Lansing.

The automaker sent out a press release on Friday saying that more than 1,200 jobs will be added to its Lansing manufacturing operations.

They include the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant and Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant.

GM says the new jobs will help meet customer demand for popular mid-size SUVs and to support the launch of two all-new Cadillac sedans.