General Motors blames 2 weeks of strike for $1 billion profit loss

(10/29/2019) - General Motors is blaming the first two weeks of the 40-day strike by United Auto Workers members for $1 billion in lost profit.

The automaker's earnings report released on Tuesday shows the third quarter profit covering July, August and September was $2.3 billion, but about $1 billion less due to the strike.

GM expects financial fallout from the strike to cost $3 billion when results from the fourth quarter, which included the final 25 days of the strike, are tabulated.

GM credited strong truck sales for the $2.3 billion third-quarter project, which is down 7% compared to the same time last year.