General Motors president making announcement at Flint Assembly plant

(6/11/2019) - General Motors President Mark Reuss is coming to Flint for an announcement Wednesday.

He is scheduled to make the announcement inside the Flint Assembly plant around 11 a.m. The company did not offer any clues about what the announcement entails.

Reuss previously was in Flint on Feb. 5, when he unveiled the new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup truck manufactured at Flint Assembly. He also announced the plant would receive 1,000 relocated jobs from now-closed GM plants.

