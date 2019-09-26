General Motors reinstates health care benefits for striking UAW members

(9/26/2019) - General Motors reinstated health care benefits for striking United Auto Workers members on Thursday, according to a letter distributed to picket lines.

The letter from GM Vice President Terry Sandefur says the company was concerned about confusion surround its decision to cut off health insurance for striking workers on Sept. 17, two days after the strike started.

"We want all our employees to know their health and well-being are our top priority," the letter says.

The UAW stepped up to provide a COBRA health care plan for its members that covers most of the same health care benefits employees had been receiving, just without GM's contribution to the premiums.

The union's strike fund was covering the cost of premiums and copays for its members.

About 49,000 UAW members went on strike from 55 GM factories and parts warehouses on Sept. 15 after an impasse in labor contract negotiations. Union members are seeking better pay, benefits, job security and a path for temporary workers to gain full seniority.

The strike reached 11 days on Thursday, but significant progress was reported Wednesday evening. Small subcommittees negotiating details of the contract wrapped up their work, turning over all talks to the main negotiating teams.

The progress could mean both sides are within days of reaching a tentative agreement. Negotiations were continuing Thursday after the union submitted a new proposal and was awaiting GM's response.